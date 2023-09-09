Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $144,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average of $141.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,903 shares of company stock worth $2,616,735. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

