Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 27,690 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 157.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 70,797 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $372.58 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.50.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

