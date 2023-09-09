Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 1,650 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $185.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

