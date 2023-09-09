Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $106.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.