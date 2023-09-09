Dodge & Cox Has $2.19 Billion Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,985,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 940,853 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.5% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 1.03% of Cisco Systems worth $2,194,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

CSCO opened at $56.67 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

