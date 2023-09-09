Dodge & Cox Sells 463,610 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,126,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 463,610 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 0.93% of T-Mobile US worth $1,611,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $137.63 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.95.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

