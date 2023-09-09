Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $176.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.