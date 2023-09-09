Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Viawealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 308,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 615,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $216.93 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.