Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.