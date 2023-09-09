Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 153 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in First Solar by 24.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 156,630 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $34,067,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 2,968.8% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 49,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,388 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Solar by 922.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 429,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $93,381,000 after purchasing an additional 387,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.15.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $183.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.16 and its 200-day moving average is $196.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

