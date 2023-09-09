Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $857.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $875.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $751.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

