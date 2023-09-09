Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.89. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

