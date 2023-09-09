Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.7% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,874,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $104,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,729 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

AMAT opened at $147.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

