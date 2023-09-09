Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,521 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,210 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 1.0% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after buying an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

DVN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.66. 5,129,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,410. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

