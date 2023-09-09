Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Masimo accounts for approximately 2.6% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 1.80% of Masimo worth $175,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Masimo by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 100.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Masimo stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.37. The company had a trading volume of 544,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.34. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $105.10 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

