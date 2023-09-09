Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,877 shares of company stock valued at $54,326,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $442.80. 2,704,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,437. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $196.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

