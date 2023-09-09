Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys 2,295 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of JD.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after buying an additional 920,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,461,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

