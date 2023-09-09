Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $113.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $113,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,729,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000,813. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

