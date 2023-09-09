Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 90,856 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90,856 shares during the period. Lamb Weston makes up about 2.3% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.33% of Lamb Weston worth $50,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.40. 1,553,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,278. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.91 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.