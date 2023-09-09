Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

UNP stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

