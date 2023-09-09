ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $257.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.74 and a 200-day moving average of $254.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

