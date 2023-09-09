Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 746 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading decreased their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.28.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NKE stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

