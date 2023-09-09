Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.89. 2,392,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

