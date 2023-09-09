Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,256 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.95.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,273,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $161.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

