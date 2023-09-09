Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $211.28 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

