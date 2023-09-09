Dodge & Cox Sells 446,506 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,885,389 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 446,506 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 2.6% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned 6.72% of FedEx worth $3,858,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $253.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.