Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.17 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

