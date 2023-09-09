First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) is Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2023

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTRFree Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,606 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up about 3.6% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 4.56% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,831,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,248,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after buying an additional 60,843 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

BATS FCTR opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

About First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

(Free Report)

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.