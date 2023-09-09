First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) is Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,606 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up about 3.6% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 4.56% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,831,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,248,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after buying an additional 60,843 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

BATS FCTR opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

