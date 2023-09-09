Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after buying an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

