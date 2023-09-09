Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 350.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $71,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSV opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

