International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.6% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $147.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

