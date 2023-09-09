Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,712 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,231 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $480.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $445.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

