Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $7.11 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

