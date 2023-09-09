Fort L.P. Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $176.27 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $242.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

