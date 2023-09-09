Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.6% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 56,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $147.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.08.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

