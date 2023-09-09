Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys 7,872 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,983 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

