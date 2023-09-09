Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

