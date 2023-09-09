DC Investments Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 932 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $4.29 on Friday, reaching $284.31. 389,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,423. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.11 and a 1-year high of $375.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.