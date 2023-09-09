Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Cuts Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lessened its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,750,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 241,658 shares during the period. XPO makes up approximately 2.4% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned 8.42% of XPO worth $311,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on XPO from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on XPO from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.44. 1,167,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $76.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.20.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.