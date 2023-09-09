Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $226.84 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,100 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for about 3.3% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.79% of ANSYS worth $226,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,660. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.35. 401,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.89. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

