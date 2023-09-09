Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 12.7% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $35,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.81. 1,064,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,670. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $380.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

