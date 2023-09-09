Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Holdings Decreased by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,413 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,012,174 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $95,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,042 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 225,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,344,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,188. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

