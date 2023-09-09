Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 50,891 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,891 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Baidu by 2,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.80. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

