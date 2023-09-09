Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 63,055 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 826,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,055 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.4% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $57,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $3,244,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,838,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.91. The stock has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

