Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after acquiring an additional 235,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.99. 9,009,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,881,903. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

