Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $24.38 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,775 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $24,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,997,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,538. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.