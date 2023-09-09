Cercano Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cercano Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,964 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.46. 2,822,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,970. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

