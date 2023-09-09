Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Boosted by Cresta Advisors Ltd.

Cresta Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 0.5% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.70. 2,574,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

