Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $52.10 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores makes up about 2.3% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Burlington Stores worth $52,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.55. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.79.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

