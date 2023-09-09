ClearBridge Investments Ltd Has $204.19 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lowered its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,302,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,092,135 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 6.5% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 1.15% of Pembina Pipeline worth $204,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 223.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,148 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 922.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 411,142 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.5% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 87,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,101. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.